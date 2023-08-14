wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Makes PWG Debut AT PWG TWENTY: Mystery Vortex
August 13, 2023
Jon Moxley made his debut for PWG at the company’s 20th anniversary show on Sunday. Moxley appeared at PWG TWENTY: Mystery Vortex tonight and faced Titus Alexander, picking up the win.
PWG’s Mystery Vortex shows don’t reveal booked talent or matches until the match is about to begin. You can see some pics from the match below:
