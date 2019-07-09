Jon Moxley On Establishing a Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says Vince Is ‘Easy to Talk To’, Discusses Vince’s ‘Mind Trick’

– Jon Moxley appeared on the Comedy Store’s “Store Horseman” show and discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon, the infamous “Vince McMahon mind trick” and more. Moxley said that McMahon was intimidating at first, but that he eventually sought to establish a personal relationship with Vince in order to get things done and referred to him as very easy to talk to. Highlights from the discussion, as well as the full podcast, are below:

On his first meeting with Vince McMahon: “So first, you’re very intimidated by Vince. Because he’s like built up in your mind … you’re very intimidated by him. But eventually for me, it got to — you know, they tell you you’ve got to have a personal relationship with Vince, so that he understands you, and so forth. Which I did, and I went out of my way to have.”

On his relationship with McMahon: “Mostly [I built the relationship] because I eventually just got sick of waiting for answers. Because it’ll be like, ‘Okay, what are we doing tonight?’ ‘Well, we don’t know yet, we’ve gotta wait for approval,’ this or that, there’s a producer and this guy, there’s like — there’s four levels that you have to go through before you get an answer. And Vince is busy doing all this other stuff. If you’re not the most important thing, you might be waiting around like, ‘What are we doing? Are we doing Option A or B? I don’t care. I want Option C. What are we doing?’ ‘We don’t know.’ I’d be like, ‘I’m just going to Vince. Screw it.’ And you just knock on his door, walk in. And it’s actually, he loves when people just come in and talk to him. Because a lot of people are too intimidated to go talk to him. And so I just started a relationship with him because I was just like, sick of waiting around, going like, ‘What are we doing?’ I just wanted to cut through the red tape. So would just be like, ‘I’m just gonna go ask Vince.’ And it was like, ‘Yo, what are we doing? Option A or B? Or check it out, C? No, you hate that? What about B? No? A, really? Okay.’ Well alright, at least I know we’re doing Option A, and now I can work on it. And then I come back out and say, ‘Vince said we’re doing this.’ Everybody goes ‘Oh, okay.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I just went and asked him.’ We’re sitting around waiting, you know what I mean? So that’s how I started having a relationship with him.”

On dealing with Vince from a creative standpoint: “But he’s actually really easy to talk to. Yeah, he wants — he likes to discuss stuff and have feedback and stuff. I mean, he started butting heads eventually, ’cause we just couldn’t get on the same page, you know what I mean? But even then, you know, there’s no like personal animosity or anything like that. We just kind of speak different languages. It was like a mutually beneficial relationship for six years, eight years or whatever. And then it’s just like, ‘Okay, I gotta go do this, you go do that, cool.'”

On the famous “Vince McMahon mind trick” of McMahon convincing people to do things they hate: “Oh, 100% [it’s real]. You can walk in there like, ‘I’m gonna tell him what I think! And then you walk out like, ‘He’s a genius!’ And then afterward, you’re like, ‘No — dammit!'”

