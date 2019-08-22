wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Reportedly Dealing With Elbow Injury
August 22, 2019 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jon Moxley is currently dealing with an elbow injury of some sort, which may be an infection that he got while working in Japan for NJPW. He still worked events for Northeast Wrestling this weekend. Except for his match with Pentagon, all of his singles matches were turned into tag matches. He reportedly insisted that his match with Pentagon remain one-on-one, although he was careful to avoid landing on the elbow.
Moxley is set to face Kenny Omega at AEW All Out on August 31, which is next Saturday.
