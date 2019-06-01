Jon Moxley Says WWE Would Be Better If Triple H Ran The Company

In an interview with Wade Keller’s Pro Wrestling Podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Jon Moxley was once again asked about his issues with Vince McMahon and WWE creative, and he reiterated that it was McMahon that was the problem, which is what he previously said on Talk is Jericho. He added that if Triple H were in charge, things might be better. Here are highlights:

On Vince McMahon and his people: “At first, everyone is intimidated by Vince, because he is this mythical figure. To talk to him you got to go into his office, like the ‘Wizard of Oz’. Early on we dealt more with Triple H. When I was on my own, they always tell you, ‘It’s important to have a relationship with Vince, you got to go in and talk to him.’ There are like 10 layers you have to go through to get anything approved. Everything comes down to Vince, and what he wants. Some people are scared, like producers and stuff. People don’t want new ideas, they just want to do what Vince says because they don’t want to go back in and deal with it unless they feel strongly about it. My problem was waiting for answers. I would be asking ‘What are we doing?’ People would say ‘We are waiting on Vince.’ Well let me go to Vince and hear it from the horse’s mouth. Then I didn’t have to go through the ten layers of people. So, I just started doing that. I always had a good relationship with Vince, even near the end. If everyone is telling you ‘No, we can’t do that,’ and you are like ‘I will just go to Vince’ and then Vince is like ‘I love it.’ And you come out and say, ‘Vince liked my idea,’ then all the people against it, think it’s the greatest idea in the world. It’s Vince’s way on everything.”

On his relationship with McMahon: “Vince always liked me. Even if he asked me to do something I didn’t want to do, went out, did it, and didn’t pull it off, we were cool. He has over the years liked a lot of my ideas. Towards the end, especially in the last few months, I felt I was one of Vince’s guys. Looking back though, Vince is the problem. It’s a shame, I’m not trying to tear him down, I’m trying to help. I’m telling you, that’s the problem and it’s a shame. Because there is so much talent, there has never been so much talent, the pool is so talented. The resources they have, with the network, with television, it should be so great. But, the one guy that screwed it up, I think is Vince.”

On if Triple H would be better: “You look at NXT. I have never been there (in its current incarnation), so I cannot tell you how it is. But everyone seems to like the show. What’s the key ingredient that’s missing? Vince. He is the guy that created wrestling. But now I feel like he is the guy holding it back. He needs to take a break, maybe just let Hunter run things for a month. Over this time, especially the last few months, I didn’t see this ‘genius’ Vince. In the 80’s he was a genius, when he created Hulkamania, took over the territories, and put wrestling on cable television. In 2019 I do not think he knows what is going on. We need to figure it out or step aside and let someone who knows what’s going on takeover. Who else is there? He [Triple H] has clearly been preparing for this. When Vince isn’t there, he is the guy you go to, his ideas are his ideas. He is very cerebral and not super collaborative. He is a guy that thinks about things a lot. I think he is a much better option between the two of them. He would be more open to giving people more freedom. But, if he sees something and thinks there is a better way he will come and tell you. He watches television and he is the closest thing to Vince that we have.”