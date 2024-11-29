Jon Moxley Provides Insight On His Vision For AEW, Mindset In Death Riders Storyline

Jon Moxley is leading the Death Riders on a war against AEW, and he recently discussed his mindset in the storyline. The AEW World Champion weighed in on the matter in his interview with SHAK Wrestling and the highlights are below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On his vision for the company: “I spent about two months just thinking and reading books and walking around Downtown Cincinnati at three in the morning, thinking, as I am one to do. I had a vision. A vision of a future. A vision that could be ours. That it could belong to everybody. I have not one single f**k to give. That is the attitude that I’m moving forward with. That is the attitude my group has. Everything I’m trying to achieve right now, this is very much the hill I will die on.”

On his mentality in the storyline: “I’ve seen people say it [that they don’t give a f**k] and mean it, and they die on that hill. I have no intention of dying on this hill, but this is the hill I’m prepared to die on. It’s a very exciting feeling to have.”