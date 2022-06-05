Jonathan Gresham Remembers Helping Mr. Hughes Set Up A Playstation

In an interview with Fightful, Jonathan Gresham told a story about a time he helped WCW/WWF alumnus Mr. Hughes set up a Playstation so he could play Call of Duty. Hughes was Gresham’s trainer.

Gresham said: “She saw me one time on the phone with Hughes trying to get him to understand how to play. ‘Cause I’d just gotten Call of Duty and I think he’d gotten it too. I was trying to get him to hook it up and it took a very long time. We played Call of Duty like once and then he forgot how to hook his Playstation up. I was like, ‘Once you did it one time, it should always be hooked up,’ but I guess he did something wrong.”