Jonathan Gresham Set for PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 128
January 8, 2022 | Posted by
– PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that ROH World champion Jonathan Gresham will be in action for the upcoming PROGRESS Chapter 128: Technique event. The card is scheduled for February 6 at the O2 Ritz in Manchester, England. You can see the announcement below.
As noted, Gresham is also competing at Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view later tonight. He’s defending his ROH World title against Chris Sabin.
The current @ringofhonor World Champion @TheJonGresham will be in action in Manchester February 6th 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6HCPpbIez6
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) January 7, 2022
