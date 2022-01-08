Jonathan Gresham Set for PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 128

– PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that ROH World champion Jonathan Gresham will be in action for the upcoming PROGRESS Chapter 128: Technique event. The card is scheduled for February 6 at the O2 Ritz in Manchester, England. You can see the announcement below.

As noted, Gresham is also competing at Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view later tonight. He’s defending his ROH World title against Chris Sabin.