Jonathan Gresham Set for PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 128

January 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that ROH World champion Jonathan Gresham will be in action for the upcoming PROGRESS Chapter 128: Technique event. The card is scheduled for February 6 at the O2 Ritz in Manchester, England. You can see the announcement below.

As noted, Gresham is also competing at Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view later tonight. He’s defending his ROH World title against Chris Sabin.

