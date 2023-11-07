Jordan Oliver Credits Alex Shelley For His Increased Confidence

In a new Fightful interview, Jordan Oliver offered some details about Alex Shelley’s work with him and Nick Wayne. Oliver explained that Shelley taught the pair to find their own pace and command the space while performing. You can find a highlight from Oliver and watch the complete interview below.

On the main lesson he learned from Shelley: “Something Alex Shelley has really implemented, for me and Nick Wayne both, is just controlling the room. We’re young wrestlers. A lot of times you’ll hear, ‘Slow down,’ I’ve heard that so many times in my earlier career. Slow down, think about it, whatever. But Alex Shelley has given us the confidence to take our time, find a rhythm. Me and Nick Wayne are stars. We’re young, but we’re stars and we can control the room. He really gave us this confidence, I believe.”