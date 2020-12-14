Jordan Oliver On Getting Into Independent Wrestling Growing Up

In an interview with Fightful, MLW’s Jordan Oliver spoke about making his GCW debut, what wrestling he watched growing up, wrestling 2 Cold Scorpio and more. Here are highlights:

On 2 Cold Scorpio: “I guess I ‘grew up’ watching him, but not live or anything. I got into independent wrestling pretty young. Maybe like 11 years old I started watching independent wrestling and stuff like that because of the documentary Card Subject to Change. But, I discovered Trent Acid through there, who was one of my favorite wrestlers of all time. Through there I just started seeing all these other people. So, I’d seen Scorpio a lot when I was younger. Fell in love with ECW and all that stuff.”

On wanting to wrestle him: “That was the dream match. I’d been trying to get that match for two years. People started talking about it. I thought it would make some money. So, I started cutting promos on Scorpio. Scorpio actually cut a promo on me. This guy [Jonesy], he’s one of the greatest guys. He goes to these fan fests, and he got Scorpio to cut a promo on me. So, we had built it up a little bit. Obviously, VXS—they’re growing, but they’re booking these phenomenal dream matches. So, I mentioned Scorpio, and then we get the match and the match was crazy as hell. Scorpio went thirty minutes with me.”

On making his GCW debut: “It was a super weird situation, because I trained at CZW. That was a couple of weeks after the Cage of Death situation where Nick Gage and Brett Lauderdale jumped the guard rail and got in the cage. So things were not well between the two promotions. I got a lot of heat for doing that show. I didn’t realize the magnitude of the opportunity of the time, because I was worried about (all the heat I would get). I had to take the opportunity, because I asked for it. It was just scary because of everything going on.”