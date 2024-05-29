wrestling / News
Jordynne Grace In Action, More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
May 28, 2024
TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace will be in action on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. Yes, you read that right. WWE has announced that Grace, who will face Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at Battleground, will face Stevie Turner on next week’s show.
You can see the full card below for the episode, which is the final episode before Battleground and airs Tuesday night live on USA Network:
* Damon Kemp vs. Tony D’Angelo
* Jordynne Grace vs. Stevie Turner
* Thea Hail vs. Jazmyn Nyx
* Inside Look at Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice ahead of NXT Battleground
