Various News: Jordynne Grace’s Mom Reacts To Her Injury From NXT Battleground, They Live Soundtrack Heading to Vinyl

– Jordynne Grace shared her mother’s reaction to her match and injury from NXT Battleground. Grace’s earring was ripped out early in the match which led to her bleeding, and Grace posted to Twitter to share her mother’s reaction as you can see below:

Three guarantees in life. Death, taxes, and my mom blowing up my phone on the day of shows. Some things never change 💕 pic.twitter.com/XnjzDBuK5z — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) June 12, 2024

– Mondo announced on Wednesday that the official soundtrack for John Carpenter’s They Live, which starred Roddy Piper, is coming to vinyl. Mondo is taking pre-orders for the vinyl release, and you can order it here. It is expected to ship out this month.

The listing for the vinyl soundtrack release reads: