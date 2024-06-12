wrestling / News

Various News: Jordynne Grace’s Mom Reacts To Her Injury From NXT Battleground, They Live Soundtrack Heading to Vinyl

June 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Battleground Roxanne Perez Jordynne Grace Image Credit: WWE

– Jordynne Grace shared her mother’s reaction to her match and injury from NXT Battleground. Grace’s earring was ripped out early in the match which led to her bleeding, and Grace posted to Twitter to share her mother’s reaction as you can see below:

– Mondo announced on Wednesday that the official soundtrack for John Carpenter’s They Live, which starred Roddy Piper, is coming to vinyl. Mondo is taking pre-orders for the vinyl release, and you can order it here. It is expected to ship out this month.

The listing for the vinyl soundtrack release reads:

Grab your sunglasses, your bubblegum, and your shotgun: Death Waltz Recording Company is bringing back John Carpenter and Alan Howarth’s brilliant score to THEY LIVE

