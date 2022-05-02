Josef Samael Discusses The Relationship Between PCW Ultra And MLW

Josef Samael was recently interviewed on The Wrassingh Show, during which he discussed the relationship between MLW and PCW Ultra. Samael is the owner of PCW Ultra. You can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):

On the MLW / PCW Ultra relationship: “There was promises made,” Samuel said about his contract with MLW. “I don’t want to go into any negotiations, I don’t sign or do anything that is lopsided. I don’t have to. I had some creative options there and was able to do certain things and certain things I wasn’t able to do. I was working towards, working with PCW and MLW, I think they saw us as too small of a company. I had Rob Van Dam as my World Champion. Everybody from their roster has come out of my company, almost. I was looking towards maybe being considered as a developmental. I kind of was anyway. What you want to have happen and what can happen, I wasn’t privy to a lot of things. There was a lot of things I was privy to and a lot of conversations and creaitive I was allowed in on, and a lot I wasn’t I run my own company, so I know how that goes. I don’t bring everybody in to everything. The people I trust, I do have full transparency with. There is a paranoia with television wrestling, not letting anything get out. My thing is, if it gets out, you kind of know where it came from. I’m not somebody that would stooge off finishes.”

On differences between MLW and PCW Ultra: “With MLW, the easiest way to say it, is that maybe everybody had more jobs than their bandwidth could take. I dont think anything was ever personal with me, as far as promising me something and it not happening. It was just a moving thing and everyone was running after it. I don’t think it was ever in control and lasso’d in and organized. That is something that I feel, I’m very good at. My company is very organized. However, I don’t do television and don’t run as often, but if I did, my staff would grow. I’m able to control my output. That’s very important when you’re producing a live event, controlling your output and have plan BCDE and have the wherewithal to not control everything and understand that you have the knowledge that if anything does go wrong, which will go wrong, you have the knowledge and confidence to fix it in real time. When it comes to running pro wrestling, and it’ easier said than done, having as many people involved that understand the wrestling business and understanding the wrestling business is a lost art.”