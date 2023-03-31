wrestling / News

Josh Alexander to Relinquish World Title On Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

March 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Josh Alexander Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling will see Josh Alexander give up the Impact World Championship. It was announced on Thursday’s show that Alexander will give up the title after he was injured and had to undergo surgery to fix a torn tricep.

Also set for next week will be Jody Threat’s debut. Threat was first announced as coming to Impact at last week’s Sacrifice event.

Impact airs next Thursday on AXS TV.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading