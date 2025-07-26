Josh Barnett Says Attending Goldberg’s Last Match Was ‘A Blast’

As previously reported, Josh Barnett was one of several people who attendend Goldberg’s last match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event earlier this month. In an interview with The Fight Guys (via Fightful), Barnett recalled his experience at the show, calling it a ‘blast’.

He said: “It was a blast. Bill is basically family to me. So when I got the call about being there as a part of his walkout and the support him for this retirement match, it was a no brainer. So, any day, any time I’ll be there for you, but I was just super proud to be able to be a part of that with him.“