Josh Barnett Hopes He Gets Gets a Chance To Wrestle Bryan Danielson Before He Retires

Josh Barnett would like to get a match with a match with Bryan Danielson before his career is fully over. Danielson ended his full-time career at AEW WrestleDream but has left open the possibility of potentially competing on a non-full-time basis, and Barnett said in an appearance on the Shining Wizards Podcast that he’d like to be get a shot at the former World Champion.

“With Bryan Danielson, yeah, 100%,” Barnett said (per Fightful). “I just don’t think about throwing his name out there because I just feel like it’s impossible, but I hope that if he’s gonna retire, then I at least get a chance to meet him in the ring at least one time.”

Barnett added of Danielson, “I’ve known him forever, we’ve done tours together, I’ve trained him on submission wrestler at times, a great guy, another Washingtonian.”

It’s not clear when Danielson might wrestle again.