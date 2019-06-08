Josh Rafferty Would Like to Work a Future Bloodsport Event, Discusses MMA Fighters Crossing Over Into Wrestling

– Fightful recently interviewed contestant for The Ultimate Fighter Josh Rafferty, who spoke about MMA fighters crossing over into wrestling and wanting to work a future Bloodsport event. Below are some highlights:

Rafferty on surprised by lack of crossover between MMA and wrestling: “I’m surprised we’re not seeing more MMA guys going to wrestling instead of vice versa. There used to be all kinds of threads on the internet making fun of me for doing it. Now it’s the cool thing to do, which is good.”

Josh Rafferty on the Bloodsport event: “It’s really cool. I love the concept. That’s what fun about pro wrestling. It can be different things. You can explore lots of avenues. It sort of reminds me of BattleArts in the 1990s. It was a cool organization. It’s perfect for Josh, he doesn’t get enough credit for what he’s done in pro wrestling. He has a vast knowledge of pro wrestling. I would love to do Bloodsport if they do it again. Josh, if you’re watching, I’d love to do it. I know Phil Baroni did it. I love that Frank Mir did it, and Dan Severn. I’ve had two neck surgeries, so that might be better than doing regular pro wrestling. Sometimes it’s more violent than an MMA fight. I’d love to do something like that.”