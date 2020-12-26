ROH News: Josh Woods Praises ROH Locker Room Changes, Latest 12 Days of Honor Video

– Josh Woods is happy to see some changes in the ROH locker room as of late. Woods spoke with Fightful Select and said that the locker room in the company has broken up in terms of the cliques and segregation that was prevalent there. He also noted that ROH’s management has kept keeping in touch with talent about matters in focus and that the recent talent meeting the company had saw both talent and office on even footing in terms of sharing opinions.

Woods also told the site that when he was released from his NXT contract in 2016, he wasn’t sure where he was going but managed to get a look from ROH after attending one of their paid tryouts. He noted that in NXT he was able to do some legitimate grappling with Chad Gable, Jason Jordan and Tucker Knight.

– ROH has released their latest 12 Days of Honor video, which was picked by Caprice Coleman. The video is the full match between C&C Wrestle Factory (Cedric Alexander and Coleman) and reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly):