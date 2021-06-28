Josiah Williams Recalls Creating Theme For Xia Li That Wasn’t Used, Working With Road Dogg & Triple H

Josiah Williams looked back on his time in WWE, specifically working on theme music, in a recent interview. Williams, who was released from WWE in May, appeared on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life and recalled working with Road Dogg and Triple H plus more. You can check out highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On the theme he did for Xia Li: “I did a track for Xia Li, that was in my first few weeks, it never made it out. They showed it internally and it was fun and cool. It really showed off what she could do with her skills. We never had a chance to do anything with it, but I think it caught the eye of a few people.”

On working with Road Dogg and Triple H: “After that, I was in a conference meeting and I found out I would be doing the entrance for Adam Cole at TakeOver 25. It was an opportunity to do something different and it’s the biggest possible platform. I had some ideas, Hunter had some ideas, and we collaborated on that. We rehearsed it maybe twice and he was like, ‘Just do what you do.’ Road Dogg was a big influence in that and just saying, ‘If you want to be a star or showcase what you want to do, this is the one and the opportunity.’ I wasn’t nervous, I just didn’t want to mess up. I didn’t want them to look at it and be like, ‘We should have done this.’ It’s fine if I do it in my head, I just didn’t want Triple H to do it. Coming in, my first interaction with him was two or three months before I got hired. They were like, ‘Hey, introduce yourself.’ [Hunter said], ‘No, I know who he is. I’ve seen the ideas.’ I always remembered that and if he remembers what I do, I want him to see my best and give my best.”