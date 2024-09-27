wrestling / News
Judge Seals Contract Details In Kevin Kelly & The Boys’ Lawsuit Against AEW
The judge for the lawsuit filed by Kevin Kelly & The Boys against AEW has sealed the details of the plantiffs’ talent contracts. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that the judge in the case approved the sealing of the contracts for the three, which are listed as exhibits, along with redactions in their lawsuit that references their contracts.
The lawsuit was filed on September 4th on behalf of Kelly and The Boys (aka the Tate Twins) seeking to void the arbitration clause of their talent contracts. They are also asking the court to certify a class-action suit against AEW, arguing that the company is misidentifying its talent as independent contractors instead of employees.
Kelly is also seeking damages from Ian Riccaboni for defamation in regard to comments that accused Kelly of spreading QAnon beliefs, while the Tates also suing Tony Khan for defamation in response to Khan saying they no-showed multiple bookings.
AEW said about the judge’s ruling, “AEW does not comment on pending litigation.”
The judge in the Kevin Kelly & Tate Twins lawsuit against AEW has approved the sealing of their talent contracts (which are submitted as exhibits) and the redactions in their complaint that references their contracts.
It would have otherwise been the first time any AEW talent…
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) September 27, 2024
