WWE News: New Judgment Day Merch, No Quarter Catch Crew Entrance Theme, Xavier Woods Plays More WWE 2K24

March 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Judgment Day R-Truth The Miz WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– A new Judgment Day T-Shirt is available to buy. WWE Shop has a tie-dye shirt for the stable now available.

– The WWE YouTube account released the entrance theme for the No Quarter Catch Crew, called “Substance Over Style”:

– The latest UpUpDownDown stream had Xavier WOods continuing his WWE 2K24 MyRISE playthrough:

