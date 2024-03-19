wrestling / News
WWE News: New Judgment Day Merch, No Quarter Catch Crew Entrance Theme, Xavier Woods Plays More WWE 2K24
March 19, 2024 | Posted by
– A new Judgment Day T-Shirt is available to buy. WWE Shop has a tie-dye shirt for the stable now available.
– The WWE YouTube account released the entrance theme for the No Quarter Catch Crew, called “Substance Over Style”:
– The latest UpUpDownDown stream had Xavier WOods continuing his WWE 2K24 MyRISE playthrough:
