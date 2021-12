Julia Hart Says Her Sister Cried Over Black Mist Spot With Malakai Black

Malakai Black’s black misting of Julia Hart was a little too real for her young sister, as the AEW star noted on social media that her sibling ended up crying over the spot. Black and Brian Pillman Jr. both got Black’s mist sprayed in their faces, with Hart screaming after Black vanished saying she’d been blinded by the mist.

Hart posted to Twitter on Friday to note that her sister, who is seven, called her crying over it:

My 7 year old sister called me last night crying because of what Malakai did to me. — J U L I A (@TheJuliaHart) December 10, 2021