Jun Akiyama Moving From AJPW To DDT As A Rental

Tokyo Sports reports that Jun Akiyama is set to move from All Japan Pro Wrestling to DDT Pro Wrestling as a rental, which is expected to be announced this weekend. DDT President Sanshiro Takagi spoke with All Japan President Takenori Fukuda about the deal, looking at the leadership and influence of Akiyama. Akiyama has been working as a guest coach and wrestler for DDT since May 9.

Akiyama is expected to work for DDT for a year, and he will be treated as a member of their roster. He was previously set to be a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center on May 12-22 but that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Akiyama is also a former president of AJPW after he stepped down in July 2019.

Takagi said: “Mr. Akiyama felt a lot of growth for the younger players, and I was also inspired by the main wrestlers such as Konosuke Takeshita. From now on, we are going to take a step forward rather than a guest coach.“