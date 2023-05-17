Jungle Boy on How He Deals With Nerves Before Getting Into the Ring

– During a recent interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, AEW star Jungle Boy discussed transitioning to singles wrestling and how he still gets nervous before going to the ring. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jungle Boy on leaving the Jurassic Express era of his career behind: “I don’t know. It’s an interesting time for me. Since the beginning, I’ve always been tied to — first, it was Luchasaurus and Marko as a team, and then even in this rivalry with Christian, I kind of have been tied to someone all the time.” Perry said. “This is the first time I’m out on my own in the wilderness, which is weird. Four years in, it kind of feels like it’s staring all over. Closing the lid on [the rivalry with Christian], that really felt like closing a big chapter of my life, sort of. That was the beginning, I guess. Now we’re in the middle, so I don’t know. We’ll see what happens, but I’m excited.”

On how he can still get nervous before going to the ring: “I think when I first came in, it was like a huge deal for me like I’m wrestling on TV with these guys who are the best wrestlers in the world. At first, I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can hang with these because it’s like a whole new world.’ So it was nice to have a partner there for that. The way our team worked out, I ended up doing 90% of the work all the time anyways, but it was nice to have someone else there with me experiencing that for the first time. Because we were both freaking out, like, ‘Oh my god, we’re about to wrestle The Young Bucks or Kenny, like whatever it was. Now, I still get nervous. I throw up in a trash can most weeks before I go, but in a way, most of the jitters are gone. I know I can hang in there with all these guys. I know I can do what I’m here to do. So now that that part’s kind of out of the way, I feel more confident in what I’m doing. You know, just trying to improve a little every time. It’s all you can really ask for, but I feel good, and really set and prepared to go out on my own now, kind of make the most of it.”