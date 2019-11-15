Jungle Boy Says He First Thought His Gimmick Was Dumb, Talks Teaming With Luchasaurus

– Jungle Boy did an interview with Taz at Starrcast talking about his career and more. You can check out some highlights below per Wrestling Inc:

On first getting his Jungle Boy gimmick: “For me, I got stuck with the Jungle Boy thing, I never thought of it. When I first got stuck with it, I thought it was really dumb but over time, I saw how people liked it, and so I adapted a style to the name.”

On teaming up with Luchasaurus: “We didn’t plan to tag together. We got put together at a show by Joey Ryan. I thought it was cool, but I didn’t think it was going to be as cool as it turned out being. It was actually a fan who tweeted (about their entrance idea). They were like ‘We’d think it would be cool if Jungle Boy rode to the ring on Luchasaurus’ shoulders. So we were like alright, that’s easy for us to do. We did it. As soon as we came out of the curtain, people went nuts. That was the biggest pop of the entire show.”

On sticking with the gimmick despite setbacks: “There was a little place at home that had a TV show, a little wrestling show. I wanted to be on it so bad. They told me ‘We cannot put this character on TV because it’s too silly. We can’t have it for this show.’ For a while, I debated switching it up and not become Jungle Boy. Obviously, I’m glad I didn’t. It’s cool for me now that AEW, which is the hottest thing in all of wrestling, does like this and it works for them and they put it on TV. I’m just glad that I stuck to my guns.”

On the best advice his dad ever gave him: “I first started wrestling when I was 10-years-old. I remember talking to my dad one day in the car, and I was saying something about chasing my dreams. My dad came from Ohio and he didn’t have a lot of money. He used to shovel asphalt, so he knew what it was like to follow your dreams. He told me it’s not enough to chase your dream. What you have to do is chase it down and tackle it to the ground. You have to cut its head off and hang it up on your wall, and that’s what it takes to really be successful.”