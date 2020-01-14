wrestling / News
Various News: Jurassic Express vs. Strong Hearts Set for DEFY 3, Nick Gage vs. Daniel Makabe at WrestleVania, Big Show Will be Parade Grand Marshal
– DEFY Wrestling has announced that Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt) will face the Strong Hearts at DEFY 3 on January 31. You can check out the announcement below.
BREAKING:
Jurassic Express takes on Strong Hearts at DEFY 3
TIX: https://t.co/DFWDGP0JAR pic.twitter.com/wOWUix4hnC
— DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) January 14, 2020
— Mr. Fun Size (@realmarkostunt) January 14, 2020
– Black Label Pro has announced Nick Gage vs. Daniel Makabe for WrestleVania. The event is scheduled for April 4 in Tampa, Florida. Here’s the announcement tweet.
BREAKING:
A new fight confirmed for WRESTLEVANIA.
Nick Gage vs Daniel Makabe
Tickets: https://t.co/ZQxRqnOCNC pic.twitter.com/HuB83V5HhD
— Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) January 14, 2020
– WWE Superstar The Big Show has been announced as the Grand Marshal for the 2020 Ashley HomeStore Children’s Gasparilla Parade in Tampa Bay, Florida.
More Trending Stories
- David Starr Says Gabe Sapolsky Doesn’t Pay Wrestlers What They’re Worth, Sapolsky Fires Back
- La Rosa Negra Doesn’t Expect Apology From Tessa Blanchard, Says It’s Not Necessary
- Jim Ross on How Bret Hart Would Have Done in WWE’s Attitude Era, The Era Being ‘Reality-Based’
- Bruce Prichard on Rumors Pat Patterson Retired Due to Heat With Triple H, Why Patterson Actually Cut Back His Schedule