Various News: Jurassic Express vs. Strong Hearts Set for DEFY 3, Nick Gage vs. Daniel Makabe at WrestleVania, Big Show Will be Parade Grand Marshal

– DEFY Wrestling has announced that Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt) will face the Strong Hearts at DEFY 3 on January 31. You can check out the announcement below.

– Black Label Pro has announced Nick Gage vs. Daniel Makabe for WrestleVania. The event is scheduled for April 4 in Tampa, Florida. Here’s the announcement tweet.

– WWE Superstar The Big Show has been announced as the Grand Marshal for the 2020 Ashley HomeStore Children’s Gasparilla Parade in Tampa Bay, Florida.