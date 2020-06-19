wrestling / News
Justin Roberts Accused Of Asking For Explicit Photos From A Minor
Twitter has been blowing up in the past two days with accusations of sexual assault against everyone from David Starr to Matt Riddle. The latest is now AEW announcer Justin Roberts, as a woman came forward on Twitter to post screenshots of a conversation she had with him when she was seventeen. In the conversation, Roberts keeps trying to get him to send her explicit photos.
She wrote: “I’ve held onto these for a long time. I felt ashamed and like somehow it was my fault. I was 17, naive, had never been spoke to in such a manner. It makes me so uncomfortable looking back at it now. Legal or not, a man in his 30’s has no right to talk to a teenager. #SpeakingOut. This is terrifying, but the right thing to do. #SpeakingOut. And yes. He was aware I was a teenager. Legal age in the UK is 16, but if you think it’s okay for a man in his 30’s to converse with such a young girl, still growing physically and mentally like this, then you need a serious reality check.”
