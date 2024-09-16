Juventud Guerrera’s NWA Powerrr Debut Set For This Week

Juventud Guerrera will make his debut on NWA Powerrr this week. The NWA announced on Sunday that the NWA Krossfire Wrestling Champion will defend his title against The Masked Zyon on Tuesday’s show.

The full announcement reads:

Juventud Guerrera Makes His ‘NWA Powerrr’ Debut Sept. 17

“The Juice” Is Loose In The National Wrestling Alliance!

This week the National Wrestling Alliance welcomes global superstar Juventud Guerrera to this week’s NWA Powerrr. The legendary luchador defends his NWA Krossfire Wrestling championship against The Masked Zyon.

“The National Wrestling Alliance has always attracted the biggest names in professional wrestling,” says Joe Galli, NWA’s Chief Operating Officer.

“We are excited to showcase a star the magnitude of Juventud Guerrera,” continues Galli. “This week our fans see ‘The Juice’ put his NWA KFW title on the line against a top NWA challenger on NWA Powerrr”

The reigning champion of territory NWA Krossfire Wrestling, Guerrera faces “International Heart Throb” Austin Idol’s protege The Masked Zyon on the Sept. 17 episode of NWA Powerrr. Three other huge title matches also pack the company’s flagship weekly broadcast, releasing free of charge each Tuesday on TheCW.com and CW app.

A globally-recognized competitor, Guerrera is multiple-time champion — including a five-time World Cruiserweight Champion. Three of those reigns came in WCW, two more in WWF. He is also a one-time IWGP World Junior Heavyweight champion and former WCW World Tag Team Champion.

The Sept. 17 NWA Powerrr. continues the National Wrestling Alliance Signature Live Event Back to the Territories filmed in Knoxville, TN. The result is a star-studded broadcast packed with four title matches and marks Guerrera’s first appearance under the National Wrestling Alliance’s Lightning One era.

In addition to Guerrera defending the NWA KFW championship, NWA Women’s World Tag champs The King Bees face Ruthie Jay and La Rosa Negra. Exodus Pro’s NWA Midwest belt is on the line when champ “Pretty Boy” Smooth goes head-to-head with “Big Strong” Mims. Finally, NWA-Joe Cazana Promotion Southeastern tag champs The Stew Crew defend against former NWA U.S. tag champs The Fixers.