Kacy Catanzaro Reportedly Done With WWE

– Kacy Catanzaro’s time in WWE has reportedly come to an end following an injury. Squared Circle Sirens reports that the NXT star, who has been with WWE since January of 2018, gave her notice to the company recently.

The site says that Catanzaro has decided to retire as a wrestler after suffering a back injury. The former American Ninja Warrior star made her in-ring debut at an NXT show in April and appeared in the Mae Young Classic, as well as the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Her last match was on July 19th at a house show in Tampa, where she teamed with Lacey Lane to defeat Marina Shafir & Taynara Conti.