Kaitlyn Praises John Cena as ‘A Really Amazing Person’

– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, former WWE Superstar Kaitlyn discussed her time in WWE and praised former WWE colleague, John Cena. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kaitlyn on John Cena: “He was awesome. In terms of, and I can say this now, just being older and experiencing having real mentors in my life, he was somebody that cared so much about the business and just about, I think, the integrity of it. So he was a jokester and he was hard on certain people but he provided a lot of value in terms of leadership and knowledge and mentorship.”

On what she learned from John Cena: “There were so many things that I learned from him and he was always so willing to share guidance and feedback if you wanted to learn. So he was like a true leader in a lot of ways. I’m sure there’s some people that he like hates a lot that wouldn’t say that. Maybe now they would. But like definitely an amazing role model and really lives up to the way that people see him like on TV. He’s a really amazing person.”