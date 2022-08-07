Kaito Kiyomiya Speaks Out About His Hopes For Pro Wrestling NOAH N-1 Victory

With Pro Wrestling NOAH’s N-1 Victory round-robin tournament set to take place on August 11, Fightful’s Scott Edwards interviewed Kaito Kiyomiya about what he anticipates for the upcoming event. Highlights from the interview are below.

On his relationship with NOAH and its legacy: “I think NOAH is a company with fondness which have great history and extreme battles. Whatever, I admire Mitsuharu Misawa, this is why I became a wrestler. This is the reason.”

On who he is most anticipating facing in the tournament: “Masa Kitamiya. Nowadays he and I haven’t been face to face, but this single match is important for me. Since I was an apprentice, he had taken care of me every day in Dojo. I want to show OUR wrestling.”

On a potential rematch with Kenoh: “Kenoh is the player I am personally fond of, I’ve been chasing him. I am jealous and respect him because he is becoming the icon of NOAH. I will make the most fierce fight with him ever, and I will go beyond that.”