wrestling / News
Kalisto Teasing Boxing Fight With Triller Fight Club
May 5, 2021 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar Kalisto released a short video clip today on his social media accounts that appears to be teasing him getting into the boxing ring for a bout with Triller Fight Club. You can see the clip Kalisto shared below.
The caption for the clip reads, “#gloat #triller #boxeo Flag of Mexico” Also, it appears to suggest that Samuray Del Sol is Kalisto’s new ring name, since he was released from WWE last month. It reads “Coming Soon” at the end, so the announcement is still pending.
WWE Superstar Sasha Banks shared Kalisto’s teaser as well.
#gloat #triller #boxeo 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/6ugT4ymbo3
— KALISTO the GLOAT (@KalistoWWE) May 5, 2021
🤑🌟 #Triller #Gloat https://t.co/HjsAC0w2XF
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) May 5, 2021
