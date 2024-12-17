Kamille on Having ‘Enough’ of Mercedes Mone, Walking Away

– During a recent interview with Covalent TV at Wrestlecade, AEW wrestler Kamille discussed her injury status and her thoughts on Mercedes Mone. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kamille on her injury status: “As you can see, I’m not wearing the sling today. The doctor said it was a good day where I can stretch it out. I’m close to being completely cleared, so I was feeling, with knowing I was getting healed up, I was thinking, ‘This lady has been talking to me crazy for a while.'”

Her thoughts on Mercedes Mone: “I was brought up very respectfully; if you don’t have something nice to say, just don’t say anything. So, I’ve been holding my tongue, holding my tongue, but I’ve had enough. I’ve had enough. I had to give her a little piece of my mind, give her the line she’s been giving me too often, but instead of being physical, which she might have deserved, I walked away.”