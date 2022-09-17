Kamille Replaces Thunder Rosa Against Taya Valkyrie at AAA TripleMania XXX

– As noted, AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie is scheduled to defend her title at Triplemania XXX: Mexico City on October 15. AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa was originally scheduled to challenge Taya Valkyrie for the match, but she’s been forced to withdraw due to her injury. AAA released a new video yesterday, featuring NWA Women’s World CHampion Kamille, revealing that she will step up to face Taya Valkyrie instead.

“Taya Valkyrie. So I heard that you’re looking for someone new to tango with for your upcoming match because apparently your last opponent got hurt? Well, unfortunately for you, I’m here to answer that call, and guess what baby? I don’t get hurt. Even if I get a little bit roughed up, I show up and I show out, but you already know that because we got some history. You got some history with The Brickhouse Kamille, and last time, you tried to come to my turf, the NWA, to take away my baby, the NWA Women’s World Championship. How’d that end up for you? I think you remember. Even with a belt shot to the head, you still could not defeat me, Taya. So in Mexico City, October 15, for TripleMania XXX, I’m not one of those little Mexicans flying around, flipping around, tiny little girls you’re used to dealing with. No, no, no honey. I am ‘he Brickhouse, the one and only, the one-time champ, and you have something that I want. No, no, no, not want, something that I need, the Reina De Reinas Championship. October 15, that’s mine. See you there, *****.”