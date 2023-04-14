Kamille Would Love To “Mix It Up” With Athena

Speaking recently with WrestlingNews.co, NWA’s Kamille was asked about the possibility of facing off against ROH’s Athena (per Fightful). The wrestler responded favorably, expressing her belief that the event wouldn’t merely be personally fulfilling but constitute something that would have significant audience appeal as well. You can read a highlight from Kamille and watch the complete interview below.

On the potential of a future Kamille vs. Athena cross-promotional match: “I would love that, absolutely. She’s an incredible competitor and I think being able to mix it up with her would be something that not only we would like to do, but something the fans would like to see as well.”