Kane On Whether He’s Officially Retired, Possibly Doing One More Match With Undertaker

– On On the latest After the Bell with Corey Graves, Kane discussed whether he’s officially retired from the ring and the possibility of one more match with Undertaker. Kane is a busy man these days, serving as the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, but he told Graves that he’s never going to leave WWE completely and left open the possibility of another match down the line.

Highlights from the discussion and the full podcast are below:

On if he’s officially retired: “Oh, you may [see him in the ring again]. I mean, when WWE came to Knoxville earlier this year, I won the 24/7 Championship and then lost it a short time later. But then I came out on this show as well, so. You know, and this — I’m never gonna leave WWE. Like anyone that’s been there for a long period of time, I don’t think you ever want to. And man, I’d love like one last match with Undertaker, the Brothers of Destruction against someone. That would be so awesome. So yeah, I always — it’s true. In WWE, you never say never. And when it comes to me, that’s how I treat my career going forward.”

On if he has any New Year’s resolutions: “I’m not big on resolutions, because I’m like everybody else. I end up breaking them, or forgetting about them anyway. So I’m just gonna keep on keeping on.”

