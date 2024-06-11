wrestling / News

Karmen Petrovic Says She’s Been Cleared For In-Ring Activity

June 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Karmen Petrovic Natalya WWE NXT 6-4-24 Image Credit: WWE

Karmen Petrovic recently gave an update on her recovery status, noting that she’s been cleared for in-ring activity. Petrovic was announced on last week’s NXT that she had suffered an injury, with Natalya taking her place in a match against Izzi Dame. Petrovic posted to Twitter on Monday to give an update, as you can see below.

Petrovic wrote:

“i was cleared for in ring activity today”

