Karmen Petrovic Says She’s Been Cleared For In-Ring Activity
Karmen Petrovic recently gave an update on her recovery status, noting that she’s been cleared for in-ring activity. Petrovic was announced on last week’s NXT that she had suffered an injury, with Natalya taking her place in a match against Izzi Dame. Petrovic posted to Twitter on Monday to give an update, as you can see below.
Petrovic wrote:
“i was cleared for in ring activity today”
— karmen petrovic 🗡 (@karmen_wwe) June 10, 2024
