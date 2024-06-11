Karmen Petrovic Says She’s Been Cleared For In-Ring Activity

Karmen Petrovic recently gave an update on her recovery status, noting that she’s been cleared for in-ring activity. Petrovic was announced on last week’s NXT that she had suffered an injury, with Natalya taking her place in a match against Izzi Dame. Petrovic posted to Twitter on Monday to give an update, as you can see below.

Petrovic wrote:

“i was cleared for in ring activity today”