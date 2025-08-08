Karrion Kross Confirms He Is Still Signed To A WWE Contract

There has been a lot of talk about the status of Karrion Kross in WWE, with the latest rumor being that he and Scarlett have deals expiring this weekend. There have also been reports that Kross was offered a new contract and would likely sign. Kross himself said that a lot of what is online isn’t true. In an interview with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast (via Fightful), he more or less said the same thing, while confirming that he is still under contract with the company.

He said: “I’m still under contract. I saw a bunch of stuff online today. What is today? Thursday? I don’t know when you put this up. Today’s Thursday. I saw a bunch of stuff online today. I don’t know where it’s coming from and I don’t care to speak to any of it but, I mean, all I can tell you is the only way you’re gonna get the real story is when you get it from me. That’s all I can tell you. I can’t really speak to any of the legitimacy of anything that is being recently reported. But I’ll tell you right now, everyone’s gonna know exactly what’s going on very soon. So, like, they’re gonna know.“