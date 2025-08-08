Karrion Kross Was Thrilled To Compete At WWE SummerSlam, Hoped To Get More ‘FMW’ Against Sami Zayn

Karrion Kross enjoyed his match with Sami Zayn at WWE SummerSlam, though he wishes it could have been something akin to FMW in tone. Kross battled Zayn at this past weekend’s PPV, and he reflected on competing at the event in an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling.

“I’ve always loved SummerSlam when I was little,” Kross said (per Fightful). “SummerSlam had a different vibe than the rest of the pay-per-views and to be a performer on that show, I think, is really cool. The novelty of being able to know I was able to do that is cool.”

He continued, “I would have liked to have done things a little bit — how should I say? I thought that there was gonna be something a lot more hyperviolent that we’re gonna be able to get into, with me and Sami (Zayn). Nevertheless, I was thrilled to be there and to perform. I was really hoping that I was gonna be able to get very FMW about it with Sami, for those who know the reference.”

Zayn picked up the win over Kross at the PPV.