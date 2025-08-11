Karrion Kross Confirms WWE Contract Ends Today, Talks Negotiations & More

Karrion Kross has confirmed that his WWE contract is up as of today in a video where he talked about his contract talks and more. Kross posted a video to his YouTube channel in is part two of his The Killer documentary, directed by Devin Tong, which he confirmed that his contract is up on August 10th. He went on to talk at portions in the produced video about his desire to stay in WWE, some frustrations about his negotiations (or lack thereof) and more.

It should be noted that this video is an edited documentary piece and the filming took place at various times over the last several months. It is not always clear exactly when each segment was filmed, so relative time contexts may not always be clear. You can see some highlights below:

On his contract status: “You know, August 10th, it’s up. That’s another situation that’s like on top of everything else going on that’s confusing and stressful, because I expressed interest to renegotiate in early January with WWE. Like I think it’s crazy. It’s preposterous that anyone would think that I wouldn’t want to be here or like go somewhere else. And it’s nothing against anywhere else, but like I’m fully committed. I’m here. There isn’t a world that exists where I don’t think I’ve ever made that so entirely clear.

“But maybe it’s just the general nature of people where they think in in all things, like if something’s not working out, they’ll go somewhere else. I’m really not like that. Like, I will bang my head against the pavement until you know, the sidewalk breaks and we get to the basement. It’s just the way — I don’t know. It’s just the way I am. And it’s frustrating because like — you know, you express your interest to stay and be here and and and do things. And I’m not going to beg. I’ve already made it clear.”

On the delay of negotiations around his contract: “Many months have gone by and never had a single conversation about it until recently. And I don’t even feel like the conversation I had recently was like an actual serious one. The conversation made me really angry, because I just didn’t feel like it was a real conversation. Someone had contacted me and we had briefly discussed it. It was a very short conversation, and the conversation was done. And there wasn’t really anything that was discussed of real substance.”

On why the discussion bothered him: “Actually, it didn’t make me angry and it didn’t make me upset. It just really profoundly disappointed me. Because I think about this business probably differently than the person I was speaking to, because of the nature of what I do. And when I look around at other people that do what I do, some of them have broken their necks. They sacrifice a lot under the guise of being appreciated and rewarded fairly. And some of them are no longer here as a result of the life that they lived, through the abuse that we subject ourselves in performing. And that’s on us. That’s not on anybody else. But like there’s a toll that we all pay to do this and we know that.”

On his future with WWE: “So, whatever’s going to happen is going to happen. What I would like to happen, I would love to stay with WWE. Um, and I’d love ideally to finish my career there. I really would. I don’t I don’t know what’s going to happen, though.”

