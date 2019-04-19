Kassius Ohno and Adam Cole Set For EVOLVE 127 and 128

WWE has announced that both Kassius Ohno and Adam Cole are set to work EVOLVE 127 and 128 on May 10 and May 11.

At EVOLVE 127, Ohno will team with Harlem Bravado against AR Fox and Leon Ruff. Meanwhile, Adam Cole will take on EVOLVE champion Austin Theory in a non-title match. The next night, Ohno will face Josh Briggs while Cole fights AR Fox. Ohno will also be available as a special guest trainer at the WWN Seminar/Tryout in Indianapolis. The seminar is open to all wrestlers, referees and managers who have completed a training course.

EVOLVE 127 – Friday, May 10 at Monaghan Knights of Columbus Hall in Livonia, Mich.

Non-Title Match

EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory vs. Adam Cole

Tag Team Challenge

AR Fox & Leon Ruff with Ayla & The Skulk vs. Kassius Ohno & Harlem Bravado

EVOLVE 128 – Saturday, May 11 at Southside Turners in Indianapolis

Main Event – Only in EVOLVE Match #1

Adam Cole vs. AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk

Only in EVOLVE Match #2

Kassius Ohno vs. Josh Briggs