Katie Forbes Got Big Youtube Numbers For Impact Wrestling in 2020

Fightful reports that Katie Forbes drew big Youtube numbers for Impact Wrestling last year, as her videos were the only first-run content to crack their top 100. That obviously doesn’t include archive footage. The two clips to get in the top 100 are:

* Katie Forbes Walks Out On RVD (3.2M)

* Sami Callihan Piledrives Katie Forbes (2.2M)

1.5 million was the threshold to make it into the top 100 and it seems not even recent bigger names like Kenny Omega, the Good Brothers or EC3 were able to make the list. Omega’s clips for Impact have been drawing around 300-400k. Their best of 2019 special, however, did 12 million views.