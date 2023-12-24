Katsuyori Shibata Signs New Deal With AEW

In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan announced that Katsuyori Shibata has signed a deal with AEW and is now All Elite. Shibata previously made appearances for AEW and ROH and is a former ROH Pure Champion. Khan also shared a message he got from Shibata, which read:

“Today I have signed the contract with AEW under a permission from New Japan Pro-Wrestling. In the past year, I worked for AEW/ROH and I learned how wonderful the AEW is. This is the best environment where wrestlers can focus only on fighting in the ring. And the love for professional wrestling is overflowing from Tony and all the people who work for him. I want to make AEW’s ring the last end point of The Wrestler’s career. I dedicate my wrestler life to Tony Khan and AEW. Thank you.”