Kaun Wants To Make History Again With ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

Kaun is part of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions once again, and he recently weighed in on his goals for the titles and more. Kaun, Brian Cage, and Toa Liona captured the titles at ROH Final Battle earlier this month, his second time holding the championships following his run as part of Shane Taylor Promotions. Kaun spoke with WZ for a new interview after winning the titles, and you can check out a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On the transition from the previous ROH iteration to the current one: “It’s been pretty interesting. Last year, of course, [there was] uncertainty, pretty emotional day, too. But I went into Final Battle last year with a plan already. I knew AEW was gonna be in Garland a couple days later, and I was in contact with people in the company, so I had my plan in place, and then I had my opportunity with Andrade, a couple Dark matches, Adam Cole, Kazarian, and then for Tony to buy the company… so I got signed back in February, and then for him to buy the company a month or so after that, like ‘Oh, that’s cool. Hopefully all my friends get their jobs back.’ But what does that mean? What is the rebrand gonna be? Then, one year later from Final Battle to this Final Battle, I’m back, I win my championship back. I’m a two-time Ring of Honor Six-Man Champion. He announced the deal with HonorClub. I’m excited to see what the future holds. The Embassy, we definitely have eyes on the trios championships in AEW, but if any six-man units want to step it up in Ring of Honor, then they can bring it.”

On his goals for the trio: “I told them once we won, there’s two things that I really want to accomplish. One, I want to make history again. I feel like I made history with STP in the past. We held the championships over the pandemic, but we were the longest reigning champions ever, we were undefeated. So I want to make history again. I want to hold these titles with prestige and the respect they deserve. I wanna go undefeated. I want to defeat any six-man unit and again make a record title reign history.

“Second, again holding these championships with respect and prestige, but making them relevant and making people respect these championships. I feel like Ring of Honor titles, sometimes for certain people, [they] are secondary, and they’re not. If you’re a champion in a major promotion, you’re champion, and you are in the history books. You’re respected, and they chose you, and you worked your ass off to get this point, to hold those championships and represent the company. So it’s just walking around with that kind of confidence. We demand respect, we are champions, we’re gonna make history, and that’s it. I know Toa and Brian don’t have too much experience with six-man tagging, so I do have that. I try to give that experience [with] how we put these matches together, how we’re gonna be a dominant force and make sure that we’re kicking everyone’s ass in the six-man matches.”