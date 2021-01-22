wrestling / News
Kay Lee Ray Demands to Face ‘The Best In the World’
Kay Lee Ray has another win under her belt after this week’s NXT UK, and wants to elevate her game by facing the best in the world. The NXT UK Women’s Champion posted to Twitter on Friday after she defeated Jinny to retain her title on this week’s NXT, posting:
“Another win. Now give me the best in the world… #ForeverChampion #NXTUK @WWE @WWEUK @NXTUK @WWENXT”
Another win.
Now give me the best in the world… #ForeverChampion #NXTUK @WWE @WWEUK @NXTUK @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/UtPkTtob5Z
— KayLeeRay🤓ケイ・リー・レイ (@Kay_Lee_Ray) January 21, 2021
Tagging the main NXT brand has led to fans speculating that Ray is calling out Io Shirai. Last month, Ray called Shirai “the best,” retweeting a post by Shirai and adding:
“She is the best and no one can convince me otherwise.”
Shirai currently has a lot on her plate as she’s feuding with Mercedes Martinez, with Raquel Gonzalez likely next on the horizon.
She is the best and no one can convince me otherwise. https://t.co/YrPDMRgYHY
— KayLeeRay🤓ケイ・リー・レイ (@Kay_Lee_Ray) December 7, 2020
