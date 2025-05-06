Kayden Carter Issues Statement Following Her WWE Release

– As previously reported, WWE recently released former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (aka Lacey Lane). Lane has since released a statement following her WWE release yesterday via social media. She wrote the following:

“From watching on the other side of the barricade at NXT to being in the ring getting to live my dream I am beyond thankful to WWE, coworkers, coaches, everyone behind the scenes and everyone who I was able to share a ring with.. This is definitely not the end, and thank you to all the fans who stayed along for the journey, I look forward to see what my future holds!”