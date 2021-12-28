Kayla Sparks Credits Thunder Rosa For Getting Her AEW Dark: Elevation Opportunity

Kayla Sparks competed on the AEW Dark: Elevation card from Arthur Ashe Stadium, and she recently discussed how Thunder Rosa gave her that opportunity. Sparks was a guest on the Shining Wizards podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On getting the opportunity through Rosa and her husband: “Thunder Rosa, her husband Brian called me too, they are both…I can’t thank them enough. Those two, I tell them all the time, ‘You guys are my guardian angels.’ They came in and gave me such an opportunity. When I wrestled at Mission Pro, which was huge for me, they are so great and I love everyone there at Mission Pro. AEW came along and I got the opportunity at Arthur Ashe and they said, ‘Hey, it’s the biggest AEW show, are you available that day?’ ‘Heck yeah!’ I still kick myself, it’s crazy. I can’t believe all this stuff happened this year, it’s such a dream come true. I was so ecstatic. I was calling everyone I knew at three in the morning. I felt so bad, I was waking everyone up.”

On her accomplishments so far: “If it ended tomorrow, there is always opportunity and you want to live for more opportunities. Obviously, I just got back into [wrestling] this past summer and there are so many things I have left to do. If it ended tomorrow, they say ‘always be grateful, you never know, tomorrow could be your last day,’ if it was, I can say that was one of the biggest moments of my life.”