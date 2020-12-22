Kazarian Gets the Christmas Carol Treatment on Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest episode of Being the Elite sees Frankie Kazarian put through the ringer, Ebenezer Scrooge-style. You can see the full video below for this week’s episode, along with a recap:

* The episode begins with the Dark Order, all in holiday gear, singing a tweaked version of “The 12 Days of Christmas.” They yell about Christmas and get hyped up to go caroling, which Colt Cabana doesn’t understand what it is, before they head out.

TITLE SEQUENCE

* We then get Frankie Kazarian backstage working out, where he gets surprised by Christopher Daniels. Daniels tells Kazarian he must be nicer to Brandon Cutler and enroll in anger management classes, or he’ll be visited by three spirts. Daniels then vanishes and Fuego Del Sol shows up to say he loves Daniels, which annoys Frankie/

* The Bucks are at Daley’s Place in the Dark Order’s lair, and Matt says that the Order broke the table so they have to pay $800 for it which they gripe about. Matt notes that they “practically gave” the BTE to the Dark Order, and they joke about babyfacing Dark Order in person to make them realize they have office heat.

* BTE Champion John Silver says there’s a #1 contender’s match with Sammy Guevara, Kip Sabian, Marko Stunt, Britt Baker, Anna Jay, Brian Pillman Jr. and Chuck Taylor all competing in a Higher/Lower card game. The final two were Marko Stunt and Anna Jay, with Stunt getting the win so he had a match against Silver next week for the title.

* We then see the Bucks ringside at Dynamite watching SCU vs. The Acclaimed and hanging out at ringside during the commercial break.

* Griff Garrison is met by the Dark Order, who carol at him and cause him to say “Who the f**k is the Dark Order?” and shut the door in their face.

* Trent then appears to Kazarian as the Ghost of Christmas Past, which Frankie thinks is a gimmick at first. Trent tells Kaz to be nicer to Culter and shows him a video package of him being mean to Cutler. Kazarian says that it was “good stuff” and wasn’t him being a dick, it was just him being honest. Trent says the scene is over and another ghost will show up soon.

* We then get a trailer for the BTE World Premiere of “Ghost Town” from Mikey Rukus featuring Matt Hardy next week. Hardy was then seen giving Private Party advice after their win on Dynamite. He says they’re more than just acrobats and praises their viciousness. He says he didn’t steal the pinfall; he was just trying to show them how to properly pin. The Bucks then walk in and call Hardy out for being a jerk, with Hardy saying that everything changed for him after his injury atr All Out. He notes that he died on the inside after audiences turned on him for getting hurt, and he’s tired of giving and giving. He says the business has leeched off him for 28 years and now he’ll do the same to it.

* Kaz goes to use the bathroom and is caught by surprise by the entire Dark Order carollng in a stall. Chuck then appeared as the Ghost of Christmas Present and did his part in telling Kaz to stop being mean to Cutler. Kaz wondered why everyone is so pissed about this, and Chuck walked off, showing another video of Kazarian being mean to Cutler for not understanding that “getting on the sauce” wasn’t hot sauce.

* Kip Sabian asked Leva Bates if she let him win when they played games last week. Bates assures him that she didn’t, and Sabian calls her a loser and walks off.

* Kaz then goes to get some water and Orange Cassidy is there as the Ghost of Christmas Future. Cassidy shows a headline from the future of Cutler defeating Kazarian in a squash match. Kaz said that he refuses to put Cutler over and promises to go to anger management and treat Cutler better. He then aggressively tells everyone to enjoy their Christmas and hugs Cutler, saying he’s one of the boys. Cutler celebrates.

* Their caroling being a bust, the Dark Order turns on Christmas but Colt Cabana calls Christmas the greatest holiday of the year while incorporating Hanukkah traditions in. They decide to do one more caroling and sing “Hangman the Handsome Cowboy” to Page. He goes to walk out, but is convinced to hang out with them and celebrate the holiday.

If you use any of this recap, please credit 411mania.com.