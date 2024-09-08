Kazuchika Okada Fends Off Three Challengers To Retain at AEW All Out

Kazuchika Okada took on three challengers and beat them all to retain the AEW Continental title at All Out in Chicago. Okada battled Orange Cassidy, Konosuke Takeshita and Mark Briscoe in a four-way match. The match got hectic near the end, and it appeared Takeshita might win, but Okada threw him out of the ring. Cassidy got a nearfall, but Okada kicked out, then hit a rainmaker on Briscoe, a dropkick on Takeshita, then another Rainmaker on Cassidy to win.

Okada has been the Continental champion for 172 days after winning it on March 20. He is only the second champion in the belt’s short history.

