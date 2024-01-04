Kazuchika Okada Needs Revenge At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 For Loss to Bryan Danielson

Kazuchika Okada has a chance to get his win back over Bryan Danielson at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, and he said that he needs to get that revenge. Okada spoke with NJPW for a new interview ahead of the Thursday PPV, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On being challenged by Danielson for the show: “I wanted to challenge him, so he helped me out. It’s a chance for revenge. There have been no preview matches, so it’s a bit tough to hype up and maybe fans feel the same. But when you feel the atmosphere on the entrances, then you’ll know what a big deal this match is and that’s when I’ll be pumped up as well. I lost against one of the best in the world, that makes NJPW look bad and all of Japan look bad. So, I need to get revenge for that. I know he broke his arm and fractured his orbital, but I lost to him. Tapped out. Last time he had the home promotion advantage, now it’s my home. So it seems only right I get the win back.”

On Danielson saying he intends to break Okada’s arm: “He should go ahead and try to do it. I can dropkick on a broken leg, rainmaker with a broken arm. If he thinks he can do it, I want him to try.”