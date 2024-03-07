Kazuchika Okada Arrives On AEW Dynamite, Joins The Elite

Kazuchika Okada is All Elite — and all Elite — as he made his AEW roster debut on Dynamite. The NJPW alumnus appeared on tonight’s show tonight’s show, coming out to the ring as Eddie Kingston was being double teamed by The Young Bucks after the EVPs announced that Adam Page had been suspended from The Elite for assaulting the referee at Revolution, and that Kenny Omega had been fired from the group.

Okada came down as if to make the save for Kingston but then turned on the AEW Continental Crown Champion and hit him with a Rainmaker. Nick Jackson then announced that Okada was the newest member of The Elite.

Tony Khan confirmed after the segment that Okada was All Elite.

